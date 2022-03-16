Robber with machete slashes man visiting his daughter's grave in Sheffield cemetery

The victim – a 44-year-old man who was visiting his late daughter’s grave in Tinsley Park Cemetery – was attacked just before 10.30am on Sunday (March 13).

An unknown man approached the victim and demanded he empty his pockets.

Upon explaining all he had on him was his car keys, the offender produced a small brown-handled machete, slashed the victim on the head, and then ran away.

A man who was visiting his late daughter's grave in Tinsley Park Cemetery was slashed by a robber wielding a machete.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20’s, around 5ft 6ins tall, and with short black curly hair. He is believed to have been wearing a black zip up hoody and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/51515/22.