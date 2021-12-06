Police found the Land Rover parked dangerously outside the Nags Head Inn on Loxley Road, near Bradfield, and decided to take the case to court.

They were concerned because it was in an area where there were unbroken ‘no overtaking’ lines in the middle of the road.

South Yorkshire Police said today: “The driver of this Land Rover paid £344 and (got) three points for this prime parking spot next to the Bradfield pub in June.

"We will soon be commencing Christmas drink drive patrols. Don't park next to double white lines.”