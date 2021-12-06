This parking outside Nags Head pub on Loxley Road, Sheffield, was so bad the driver was taken to court
This parking outside a Sheffield pub was deemed so bad that the driver has been given points on his licence and must pay over £300.
Police found the Land Rover parked dangerously outside the Nags Head Inn on Loxley Road, near Bradfield, and decided to take the case to court.
They were concerned because it was in an area where there were unbroken ‘no overtaking’ lines in the middle of the road.
South Yorkshire Police said today: “The driver of this Land Rover paid £344 and (got) three points for this prime parking spot next to the Bradfield pub in June.
"We will soon be commencing Christmas drink drive patrols. Don't park next to double white lines.”
They added: “We do what we can. Parking enforcement are responsible for the majority of parking offences, but they can't issue fines that carry a driving licence endorsement - that's why we concentrate on the ‘higher end’ offences where there is clear danger to road users.”