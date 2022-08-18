Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) have released the CCTV images, as part of their investigation into the burglary which was carried out at a property in Totley Brook Road, Totley, at around 3am on Wednesday, August 3.

A SYP spokesperson said: “It is reported that persons unknown forced entry to a property on Totley Brook Road by smashing a rear door window.

“The noise woke the occupant of the property – a 45-year-old man – who was asleep upstairs. When the 45-year-old went downstairs, he noticed that car keys had been taken and an unknown man was sat in the car outside. The victim was able to scare the suspect away and he fled the scene.

Police believe the man pictured in these CCTV images may have 'vital information' on the burglary, was carried out at a property in Totley Brook Road, Totley at around 3am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

“The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, and was dressed in dark clothing.

“At around 6.10am, the suspect entered a shop in the Southey Green area and attempted to purchase items using a bankcard taken during the burglary. The transaction was declined and the suspect left the shop empty-handed.”

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured because they believe he ‘may hold vital information’ about the burglary; and would like to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 127 of August 3, 2022.

You can access the force’s live chat and online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/