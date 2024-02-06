Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police want to find two men in connection to a broad daylight theft in which a van was broken into and tools were stolen.

It is reported a group of men in a silver Renault van broke into another van on Glover Road, off London Road, between 12pm and 12.15pm on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, stealing a number of tools from inside.

South Yorkshire Police are now seeking to identify two men who may be able to assist with their investigation.

One of the men, who is pictured wearing a navy-blue hooded top, is described as a white man, of a large build, with short cropped brown hair.

The other man, who is pictured wearing a baseball cap and a hi-viz tabard, is described as a white man, of a medium build, with short dark hair and a beard.

If you can help identify the two men pictured, you can pass information to officers using their online portal, live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 334 of January 24, 2024.

