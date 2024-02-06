Police release CCTV images of men wanted over theft of tools from van near London Road, Sheffield
The tools were stolen from a van parked on Glover Road, off London Road, in Sheffield.
Police want to find two men in connection to a broad daylight theft in which a van was broken into and tools were stolen.
It is reported a group of men in a silver Renault van broke into another van on Glover Road, off London Road, between 12pm and 12.15pm on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, stealing a number of tools from inside.
South Yorkshire Police are now seeking to identify two men who may be able to assist with their investigation.
One of the men, pictured wearing a blue hooded top, is described as a white male, of a large build, with short cropped, brown hair.
The other, pictured wearing a hi-vis vest, is described as a white man, of medium build with short, dark hair and a beard.
If you can help identify the two men pictured, you can pass information to officers using their online portal, live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 334 of January 24, 2024.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.