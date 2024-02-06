Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will the snow in Sheffield this week close schools?

A yellow weather warning is in place for much of Wales, the Midlands and the North this Thursday (February 8) and Friday over a risk of snow.

Forecasters do not agree on if, when or how heavy any snow in Sheffield will be on February 8. Photo shows sleet in Crookes in December 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, forecasters are in disagreement about when any snow will arrive in Sheffield, how heavy it will be - or even if there will be any snow at all in place of endless sleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One unifying prediction, though, is that any children hoping for a snow day or even keeping their fingers crossed that blanketing snow will stick around until the weekend are likely out of luck.

Despite differing accounts or how heavy the snow will be - with one suggesting a maximum of 6cm - nearly all predict bouts of rain throughout the day to stamp it out, followed by a widely agreed forecast of heavy rain on Friday.

Met Office weather map showing a sweeping band of rain and snow across England on February 8, 2024.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: "It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow developing on the leading edge. While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday. 1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area. This snow will likely gradually transition to sleet and rain later on from the south."

Here is a summary of what chances forecasters have given the chance of snow settling in Sheffield this week.

Accuweather: NO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accuweather says Sheffield is in for between 3-6cm of snow but forecasts heavy showers mixed in with the snow front. It does not provide it's own time for when the snow will arrive, but between predictions of wet conditions, temperatures reaching highs of 3C, and an 83 overall per cent chance of precipitation of any kind, it suggests even 6cm of snow will not stick around for long.

BBC Weather: NO

The BBC cannot make its mind up. At time of writing (February 6, 10am), their forecast page has: a written analysis that "spells of snow will sweep in from the south-west" turning to heavy rain late and overnight; a weather map showing clear skies before snow arrives from the southwest at 9am, turning to sleet at noon and turning to heavy rain by midnight; and an hour by hour forecast predicting sleet, and only sleet, starting at 4am before turning to heavy rain at 3pm, which will then fall continuously until 6pm on Friday. All this, however, points to any snow in Sheffield most likely not getting the chance to settle.

The Met Office: Not for long, anyway