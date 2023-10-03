Tommy Ward died from his injuries after a savage burglary at his home. His killer has never been caught - after eight years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a Rotherham 80-year-old who was fatally assaulted at his home in a savage burglary are still waiting for justice after eight years.

On October 1, 2015, emergency services were called to Tommy’s home on Salisbury Road, Maltby, where he was found with life-threatening injuries.

It has been eight years since Tommy Ward's home was broken into and his life savings were stolen

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was discovered a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 was taken from Tommy’s home during a violent raid.

One identical to Tommy’s was later recovered from the canal in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, a short time after the robbery.

The much-loved former soldier and miner never recovered from his ordeal and died in hospital four months later, on February 23, 2016.

His death is being trreated as murder.

Despite a £10,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, nobody has yet been charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in recent years, including murder, robbery and aggravated burglary.

Now, on the anniversary of his death, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, who is leading the investigation, has issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Tommy Ward, 80, was a former soldier and miner. His daughter Jackie Perry described her dad’s attacker as “scum”.

Anyone who thinks they can help bring Tommy's killers to justice can submit information online via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

He said: "This was a despicable and vicious attack on an elderly man, which tragically resulted in him losing his life a number of months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite the hard work of the investigations team over the last eight years, and a number of arrests, no-one has so far been charged over Tommy’s death.

Tommy Ward lying injured in hospital following the burglary at his home. He died of his injuries several months after the attack.

"I would like to once again make an appeal to anyone out there who may still hold information about what happened to come forward and speak to us. There must be people out there who know what happened to Tommy, and have yet to tell us what they know.

"I would urge them to think about Tommy’s family who have fought for eight years to find out what happened to him. They are desperate to know why someone would want to harm Tommy.

"This remains an active investigation with officers in regular contact with Tommy’s family. The whole team wants to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get some justice for their loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 202 of September 28, 2020.