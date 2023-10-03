News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Tommy Ward Rotherham: Heartache continues as killer of much-loved OAP evades justice for eight years

Tommy Ward died from his injuries after a savage burglary at his home. His killer has never been caught - after eight years

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family of a Rotherham 80-year-old who was fatally assaulted at his home in a savage burglary are still waiting for justice after eight years.

On October 1, 2015, emergency services were called to Tommy’s home on Salisbury Road, Maltby, where he was found with life-threatening injuries.

It has been eight years since Tommy Ward's home was broken into and his life savings were stolenIt has been eight years since Tommy Ward's home was broken into and his life savings were stolen
It has been eight years since Tommy Ward's home was broken into and his life savings were stolen
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

It was discovered a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 was taken from Tommy’s home during a violent raid.

One identical to Tommy’s was later recovered from the canal in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, a short time after the robbery.

The much-loved former soldier and miner never recovered from his ordeal and died in hospital four months later, on February 23, 2016.

His death is being trreated as murder.

Despite a £10,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, nobody has yet been charged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in recent years, including murder, robbery and aggravated burglary.

Now, on the anniversary of his death, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, who is leading the investigation, has issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Tommy Ward, 80, was a former soldier and miner. His daughter Jackie Perry described her dad’s attacker as “scum”.Tommy Ward, 80, was a former soldier and miner. His daughter Jackie Perry described her dad’s attacker as “scum”.
Tommy Ward, 80, was a former soldier and miner. His daughter Jackie Perry described her dad’s attacker as “scum”.

Anyone who thinks they can help bring Tommy's killers to justice can submit information online via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

He said: "This was a despicable and vicious attack on an elderly man, which tragically resulted in him losing his life a number of months later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Despite the hard work of the investigations team over the last eight years, and a number of arrests, no-one has so far been charged over Tommy’s death.

Tommy Ward lying injured in hospital following the burglary at his home. He died of his injuries several months after the attack.Tommy Ward lying injured in hospital following the burglary at his home. He died of his injuries several months after the attack.
Tommy Ward lying injured in hospital following the burglary at his home. He died of his injuries several months after the attack.

"I would like to once again make an appeal to anyone out there who may still hold information about what happened to come forward and speak to us. There must be people out there who know what happened to Tommy, and have yet to tell us what they know.

"I would urge them to think about Tommy’s family who have fought for eight years to find out what happened to him. They are desperate to know why someone would want to harm Tommy.

"This remains an active investigation with officers in regular contact with Tommy’s family. The whole team wants to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get some justice for their loved one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’d urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 202 of September 28, 2020.

"I also understand if there are individuals out there who don’t feel comfortable talking to us directly. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted completely anonymously and you can submit information via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111."

Related topics:RotherhamHomeEmergency servicesMaltbyPeopleWorkPolice