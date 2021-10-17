Tommy Ward, aged 80, was beaten for his life savings and left for dead on October 1, 2015.

The OAP was targeted in his home in Salisbury Street, Maltby, Rotherham, and was left with a fractured skull, broken ribs and broken jaw.

Tommy Ward, aged 80, was the victim of a brutal robbery in his own home

His £30,000 life savings were also stolen during the violent raid, which shocked Tommy’s local community.

An identical safe to Tommy’s was recovered from the canal in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, a short time after the robbery.

The much loved former soldier and miner never recovered from his ordeal and died in hospital four months later.

Despite a £10,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, nobody has yet been charged.

DCI Vicky Short, of South Yorkshire Police, previously described the murder as ‘horrendous, so unnecessary and so pointless’.

On the first anniversary of the murder, she said: “It's so sad and we just want to find out who did this and send them to prison.”

It is one of a number of unsolved murders on South Yorkshire Police’s books but the force has a major incident review team, whose remit is to review and re-investigate unsolved murders, rapes and sexual assaults, in the hope of securing justice for victims and families.

Cases are regularly re-assessed to look for new lines of enquiry or forensic opportunities.