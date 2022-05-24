Officers described the derlict former Thurnscoe Hotel building on Houghton Road in Barnsley, where a fire was started deliberately yesterday evening, as ‘extremely dangerous and unstable inside’.

Police and firefighters were called on Monday, May 23, to the premises.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the former Thurnscoe Hotel building on Houghton Road in Barnsley, which is believed to have been started deliberately

PCSO Mark Moxon, of South Yorkshire Police’s Bolton Upon Dearne, Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe neighbourhood policing team, said: “Officers from the Dearne have this evening attended a large fire at The Thurnscoe Hotel on Houghton Road. The fire was started intentionally after entry was gained via the rear of the building.

“This building has been derelict for numerous years and is extremely dangerous and unstable inside. Please refrain from entering premises like this and causing more damage. There has been numerous officers and fire fighters at the location for a few hours trying to make it safe.”

