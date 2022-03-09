James Burnett became aggressive towards rival supporters and police officers, before striking Police Horse Bawtry, following the Nottingham Forest-Derby County match on January 22.

The 20-year-old Derby County fan, of Wood Lane, Burton upon Trent, appeared at Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court on February 15, when he pleaded guilty to a section four public order offence, which happened on County Road in Nottingham.

South Yorkshire Police horse Bawtry, who was punched following a football match, with mounted officer PC Phil Reed

He was made the subject of a three-year football banning order, fined £400 and told to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The magistrate, Mr Farnoosh Shahrokhshahi, speaking on behalf of himself and fellow magistrate Mrs Alicia Price, said: “We must ban you so that you don’t do this ever again and to send the message out to others who may do the same. Justice must be served.

He added: “Let’s hope, Mr Burnett, that this is the very last time you come to court. The next time you would not be of previous good character.”

Tweeting following the sentencing, PC Phil Reed, one of South Yorkshire Police’s mounted officers, said: “After a football match a few weeks ago some idiots tried to have a fight after the game and Bawtry was punched by one of them. Bawtry’s having the last laugh because we’ve just heard that he’s been banned from football for three years.”