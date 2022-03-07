Police hunt man for 'outraging public decency' outside Sheffield parks
Police have launched an appeal to find a man accused of ‘outraging public decency’ near to two Sheffield parks.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 6:06 pm
South Yorkshire Police have issued this e-fit image following the incident.
It is reported that around 8.30am on 15 February, a man was seen committing an act of outraging public decency on a path between Endcliffe Park and Bingham Park, off Rustlings Road and Wragby Road.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 193 of 15 February. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.