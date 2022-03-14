Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 9 how Daniel Greenwood, aged 30, of Guest Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, was put behind bars again after his latest two breaches of a restraining order on January 7 and January 10.

Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker told Greenwood: “These are persistent breaches. Part of a course of conduct that has been going on for some time.”

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said Greenwood breached his restraining order on January 7 after he attended his ex-partner’s home and when she refused to give him money he became irate and flailed his arms about before he stubbed out a cigarette on his own face and refused to leave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Daniel Greenwood, aged 30, of Guest Street, at Hoyland, Barnsley, who has been sentenced to 14 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Greenwood further breached the order when he visited his ex-partner’s home again and during a heated argument in the early hours of January 10 he jumped onto a breakfast bar and scuffled with her before he once again burned a cigarette out on his face.

Ms Hollis outlined Greenwood’s previous offending explaining that he had initially been subject to a non-molestation order in September, 2020, but after two breaches he was given a restraining order which he originally breached by attending his ex-partner’s home, threatening her with a knife and assaulting her.

Greenwood was subsequently given a 14-month custodial sentence for those matters but after he was released he breached the restraining order again by visiting his ex-partner’s home and then received a suspended prison sentence, according to Ms Hollis.

However, Ms Hollis added that Greenwood then committed his latest breaches on January 7 and 10.

Greenwood, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Sean Fritchley, defending, said Greenwood’s former partner had contacted him after he had been released from custody and she had indicated she wanted to resume their relationship.

Mr Fritchley added Greenwood realises he needs to behave more appropriately.

Recorder Hill-Baker told Greenwood: “The change that has to come has to come from you but if you keep ignoring court orders and suspended sentences you can expect little else than custodial sentences that will follow.”