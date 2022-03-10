Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 8 how Jonathan Mars, aged 36, formerly of Moorland Avenue, Staincross, Barnsley, raided Another Kind hair salon, on Fitzwilliam Street, at Broomhall; a sushi noodle bar, on Division Street; and Blend Kitchen, on Ecclesall Road.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said Mars stole four hair straighteners after a door was smashed through at Another Kind in October and he stole Deliveroo electronic devices from the noodle bar in December after a concrete slab had been used to smash windows.

Mr Outhwaite added that Mars also threw a brick at a window at Blend Kitchen in February this year, before kicking a window through and stealing the till and contents.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a serial burglar who has been given a suspended prison sentence after he struck at three businesses in Sheffield has told how he will grab his chance of freedom for his daughter.

Mars told the court: “I got homeless and I committed burglaries to get a roof over my head. I was on the street for three months.”

He added that he has had a lot of problems but now has a seven-month-old daughter and he wants to change his ways for her.

The court heard a complainant from Another Kind stated she had been pregnant at the time and had found the break-in stressful, and a complainant from the noodle bar said their premises had been targeted previously by others.

A further complainant from Blend Kitchen explained their business is a social enterprise for under-privileged and troubled people and the break-in will hit them hard.

Mars, of no fixed abode, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the three burglaries.

Michael Cane-Soothill, defending, said: “He did impress upon me he wants to apologise not just to the court but to the complainants of the three premises.”

Mars had been released from prison before he committed these burglaries and he did not have any accommodation and did not want to go into a hostel because he was concerned he would be exposed to drugs, according to Mr Cane-Soothill.

Mr Cane-Soothill added: “He suffers quite badly with Tourette's syndrome. He was the victim of a hammer attack. He was getting off a bus and someone took offence at his language, not realising he had Tourette’s, and they attacked him with a hammer and I do not think they have been caught and he has suffered with PTSD.”

Mr Cane-Soothill also said that if Mars keeps his liberty he may have to live temporarily at a Salvation Army hostel or there is a possibility that he could live at his father’s address.

Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker told Mars: “It is plain to me from what you have said at the beginning of this hearing that you are at a stage of your life where you are wanting to make a change.

"I am going to give you one last chance to demonstrate that you are able and willing to change.”

Recorder Hill-Baker sentenced Mars to eight months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.