Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 31 how Robert Willey, aged 41, of Moorgate Road, Rotherham, had been in the New Broom Pub on Broom Valley Road, Rotherham, when he began winding up a fellow regular about his literacy before they ended-up exchanging blows in the car park.

Giles Bridge, prosecuting, said Willey was having a go at the other man about his reading and writing before the defendant was challenged to go outside, which he did reluctantly.

Mr Bridge added the two men exchanged words before Willey was punched to the head about six times but the defendant hit the other man back three times and the last blow caused the other man to fall backwards onto the ground.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire thug has been given a suspended prison sentence after he punched a fellow pub regular to the ground.

The court heard the injured man had banged his head on the ground which had knocked him unconscious and he had to be taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital before being transferred to Rotherham District General Hospital with serious head injuries.

Recorder Mark Cooper told Willey: “It appears likely, the continuing effects on his daily life will be permanent. It is entirely appropriate to describe this incident as life-changing.”

Mr Bridge confirmed the injured man was discharged after more than two weeks but he has since suffered post-traumatic stress and depression and his partner had to take time off work to support him.

Willey told police he knew the injured man and they had been arguing before he was punched and he had then punched him back.

The defendant, who has previous convictions from some time ago, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm after the incident on July 28, 2019, which was captured on CCTV.

Richard Thyne QC, defending, said jobless Willey, who is remorseful, has been waiting for the outcome of this case before seeking any employment.

Mr Thyne added: “He appears to have given a full account of what occurred and what is significant is he did wait for the police, invited the staff to call an ambulance and admitted from the outset that he was responsible for this injury.”

Mr Thyne also said: “The overwhelming sentiment expressed is that he has thought of little else since this happened and there is not a day goes by that it does not weigh heavily on his mind.”

Recorder Cooper recognised Willey had been struck five or six times before he hit him back three times but he said the last blow caused the other man to fall backwards and bang his head on the ground which knocked him unconscious.

However, Recorder Cooper recognised Willey’s remorse and that the assault was an isolated incident of “excessive self-defence” and that the defendant has been assessed as being of a low risk of re-offending.

He therefore sentenced Willey to 18 months of custody suspended for two years with 120 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.