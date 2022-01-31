Sheffield Crown Court had already heard during the trial which started on January 26 how a 19-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and two 20-year-old men, Tinashe Kampira and Atif Mohammed, all of Sheffield, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Khuram Javed.

Craig Hassall QC, prosecuting, had said at nearly 9.30pm, on April 10, last year, married father-of-two Mr Javed was shot dead on a footpath alongside St Mary’s Church near Countess Road and Clough Road not far from the Sheffield United ground on Bramall Lane.

Mr Hassall said the following day two further defendants, 24-year-old Sohidul Mohamed and 22-year-old Saydul Mohammed, allegedly transported the 19-year-old man, who cannot be named, to a safe house in Reading.

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who died after he suffered gunshot wounds on a footpath, near Clough Road, in Sheffield.

The 19 year-old Sheffield man, who cannot be identified; Kampira, of Sheffield, whose address cannot be reported for legal reasons; and Atif Mohammed, of Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, Sheffield, have also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohammed, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

The judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, told the jury before the trial began that Atif Mohammed has learning difficulties and he has an extremely low IQ with a mental age of between eight and ten-years-old.

Mrs Justice Lambert explained that he was being assisted during the trial by someone who is sitting with him and it had been agreed he would be allowed regular 30 minute breaks to ensure he was fully understanding the proceedings.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a jury in the trial of three men accused of murdering a Sheffield solicitor has been discharged pending a new trial.

However, concerns have been raised by legal counsel about whether Atif Mohammed is fit to stand trial and the impact of potential interruptions.