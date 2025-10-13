Throwback video captures cops at scene of unsolved Doncaster murder 20 years ago as new appeal is issued

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:06 BST
Throwback video footage has been released showing police at a murder scene 20 years ago as cops make a fresh bid to solve the case.

Much-loved mother and grandmother, Nora Tait, was bludgeoned to death in her own home in Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

BBC archive footage shows police at the scene of Nora Tait's murder 20 years agoplaceholder image
BBC archive footage shows police at the scene of Nora Tait's murder 20 years ago | BBC

To mark the 20th anniversary of the death, Nora’s daughter, Jayne Watson, returned to the street where her mum was killed to urge those with information about the murder to come foward.

Nora Tait, family image issued by SYPplaceholder image
Nora Tait, family image issued by SYP

“She was in her own home and somewhere she should have been safe. You don't expect your parent to be taken in such a horrific way. It was so undeserved and brutal,” Jayne said.

“If someone does know something, please just report it to police and give our family the closure we need. I think we deserve it, and my mum definitely deserves it.

“We are yet to put a gravestone on my mum's grave because we are waiting for this final closure. To have those answers really would mean the absolutely world to me and my family, and it would mean we could finally lay our mum to rest.”

'We want justice for our mum': Daughter's appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Nora Tait's murder in Doncasterplaceholder image
'We want justice for our mum': Daughter's appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Nora Tait's murder in Doncaster

Nora’s black leather purse was missing when Nora’s body was found.

A fish and chip supper she had bought the day before remained uneaten on the dining table - helping police to work out whe the OAP was killed.

Nora Tait and her familyplaceholder image
Nora Tait and her family

Archive video footage from the BBC, shared bt South Yorkshire Police, shows police activity at the crime scene two decades ago.

Watch it here.

Anyone with information can get in direct contact with the investigative team through SYP’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

You can also call 101, quoting incident number 199 of October 8, 2025.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.

