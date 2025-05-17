Three South Yorkshire criminals forced to repay money earned through drugs

Three South Yorkshire criminals who made cash through drugs have been ordered to pay back some of their profits.

Proceeds of crime is the term given to money or assets gained by criminals during the course of their criminal activity.

The authorities have powers to seek to confiscate these assets to ensure that crime does not pay.

Government guidance states that the Crown Court, when it considers making a confiscation order against a defendant, following their conviction, must determine whether the defendant has a “criminal lifestyle.”

“If the court decides the defendant has a criminal lifestyle, certain assumptions may be made.

“In particular, the court will assume all property received by, held by, spent or obtained after the relevant date was obtained as a result of the defendant’s general criminal conduct and is liable to confiscation,” documents published by the government concerning the Proceeds Of Crime Act (POCA) 2002 state.

South Yorkshire Police has shared details of criminals who have been subject to POCA hearings held during April 2025.

They have been ordered to pay back sums of money totalling £42,408 between them.

They were given three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Yash Kotecha, 28 of Nether Shire Lane, Sheffield, on April 28, 2025.

Yash Kotecha had been sentenced to six years and six months imprisonment for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and B and possession of criminal property on November 15, 2024.

Benefit £26,460.46. Available amount £1,188.00. Confiscation order £1,188.00. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Max Allen, 29 of Woodside Walk, Rotherham, on April 7, 2025.

Max Allen had been sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and possession of criminal property on June 10, 2024.

Benefit £21,510.76. Available amount £19,634.50. Confiscation order £19,634.50. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Michael Darby, 50, of Manor Street, Barnsley, on April 3, 2025.

Michael Darby had been sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 15 months, for drug trafficking offences in relation to production of a controlled drug of class B on October 9, 2024.

Benefit £24,518.92. Available amount £21,585.50. Confiscation order £21,585.50. He has three months to pay.