A Rotherham drug dealer who spent some of his ill-gotten gains on items including luxury clothing and dozens of pairs of designer trainers has been ordered to pay back more than £19,000.

Max Allen was jailed for four years and six months in June 2024, after being convicted of drug-related offences.

Allen’s conviction came after a raid on his home two months earlier, during which officers found drugs paraphernalia, as well as a large number of expensive and luxury items, all of which were seized.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers analysed how Allen had benefited from his illegal activity, before looking at what he had available to pay back into the system.

“This included dozens of pairs of designer trainers and luxury clothing.

“This can also include money available in the bank, as well as physical assets such as property and vehicles.”

Allen, aged 29, of Woodside Walk, Rotherham, was found to have a financial benefit of £19,634. On April 7, 2025 he was ordered to pay this amount within three months.

The analysis of how much money Allenwas able to generate through his role in the drugs trade was carried out as part of work by the force’s Economic Crime Unit's (ECU) Asset Recovery Team.

In April 2025 alone, the team’s work has meant that over £60,000 will be paid back into the Criminal Justice System.

Part of the work the ECU completes is ensuring that those who have committed crime and been brought before the courts pay back to the communities they have negatively impacted.

Laura Hough, Head of Asset Recovery, said: “It is important that criminals who are convicted are not allowed to continue to benefit from their lives of crime.

“Money gathered from confiscation orders is paid back into the justice system and aims to positively affect the communities criminals have previously wreaked havoc upon.

“The process of securing confiscation order is helped by information submitted by the public. With the help of our communities, we can paint a better intelligence picture providing a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their life of criminality.

“Have you noticed someone who has suddenly started wearing designer clothing or have bought a second car despite not appearing to have a job? They may be gaining this money illegally.

“If you see something that is not quite right, I urge you to report it to us, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and stay anonymous.

“Tell us what you know – call 101 or go through our suspicious activity online portal. If you don’t feel comfortable contacting us directly, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers on www.Crimestoppers-uk.org.”