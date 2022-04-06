Three men who threatened Sheffield shopkeeper in robbery wanted by police
Police officers hunting three men over a robbery at an off licence in Sheffield last month have clear CCTV images.
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:17 am
On March 27 at around 9.30pm it is reported that the men entered the E&R Off Licence in South Road, Walkley, and threatened the shopkeeper. The trio stole a quantity of cash, alcohol and cigarettes.
CCTV images have been released of men believed to hold vital information about the incident.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/60319/22, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
