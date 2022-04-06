Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 4 how Stuart Templeton, aged 37, of Powley Road, near Birley Carr, Sheffield, had a second property in his name on Chaucer Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, where the 38 cannabis plants were found.

Ian West, prosecuting, said: “It’s an upstairs flat. The landlord has the premises below and there was a leak and he came across this cannabis grow of 38 plants.”

Mr West added the plants were estimated to be worth a wholesale value of £4,000 with a street value of £20,000.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a drug-offender was caught with 38 cannabis plants at a rented flat after a landlord checked a leak at the property. Pictured is an example of cannabis plants courtesy of Pixabay.

Templeton pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug.

Vanessa Saxton, defending, said Templeton needs support with his addiction and to avoid others who placed him in this position.