Sheffield drug offender caught with cannabis plants after landlord checked a leak
A drug offender was caught with 38 cannabis plants at his rented flat after the landlord checked the property for a leak.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 4 how Stuart Templeton, aged 37, of Powley Road, near Birley Carr, Sheffield, had a second property in his name on Chaucer Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, where the 38 cannabis plants were found.
Ian West, prosecuting, said: “It’s an upstairs flat. The landlord has the premises below and there was a leak and he came across this cannabis grow of 38 plants.”
Mr West added the plants were estimated to be worth a wholesale value of £4,000 with a street value of £20,000.
Templeton pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug.
Vanessa Saxton, defending, said Templeton needs support with his addiction and to avoid others who placed him in this position.
Recorder Richard Wright QC sentenced Templeton to a two-year community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement along with 100 hours of unpaid work.