South Yorkshire Police braced for ‘increase in violence’ as part of ‘summer surge’

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner says the expected increase in violence “is usually pronounced in the summer months, accompanying longer daylight hours of sunshine, and an increase in consumption.”

“We understand where are points of peak demand are and are working within Force Operations to address these pinch points,” adds the report.

South Yorkshire Police say plans are in place for an "anticipated increase in violence" over the summer.

It also adds that planning for specific events across the county is taking place, such as football matches, festivals and live events.

It adds that on weekends through the summer, half of uniformed staff will be on 12-hour shifts as opposed to the usual 8-10.

“Detective roles will do similar but over Saturday, Sunday and Mondays.