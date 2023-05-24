News you can trust since 1887
Three arrests after 'shots fired' incident in Southey area of Sheffield

Detectives investigating shots fired on a Sheffield street have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm.​​​​​​​
By David Walsh
Published 24th May 2023, 19:19 BST

Police say they arrested the 19-year-old on Tuesday (May 23) in connection with the incident on Palgrave Road in the Southey area, shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday May 17. Two women, aged 20 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have been released on police bail. Police say no one was injured during the incident and no damage was caused.

They have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch. You can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1140 of May 17. Video footage can be emailed to [email protected] Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit: Crimestoppers-uk.org.

