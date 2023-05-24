Police say they arrested the 19-year-old on Tuesday (May 23) in connection with the incident on Palgrave Road in the Southey area, shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday May 17. Two women, aged 20 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have been released on police bail. Police say no one was injured during the incident and no damage was caused.
They have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch. You can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1140 of May 17. Video footage can be emailed to [email protected] Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit: Crimestoppers-uk.org.