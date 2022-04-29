The raids were carried out by Barnsley Teams, led by the Organised Crime Team, supported by neighbourhood officers, had a busy day on Wednesday, April 28, as the force attempts to crack down on orgnanised crime in the town.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) cause fear and harm within our communities, and often exploit vulnerable people to gain large amounts of money to fund their lifestyles.

“During the morning across Hoyland and Monk Bretton the team carried out six warrants at properties.”

Eight people were arrested, seven men and a woman, aged between 26 and 45 years for various offences including possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs. A further 43 year-old woman was interviewed voluntary.”

Following the arrests, six properties were thoroughly searched and officers found cannabis, and other drugs believed to be Class A, tens of thousands of pounds of cash and other valuable assets which are believed to have been gained through proceeds of crime.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rebecca Richardson added: “Raiding properties is one part of the work of our officers, the next step is for detectives to prove the associations between the suspects arrested and proving the criminal intents between the network.

“In addition to serious crime, OCGs are linked to anti-social behaviour, vehicle nuisance, drug use and drug supply; all of which are at the heart of what we tackle in neighbourhood policing- we want to make our neighbourhoods as safe as possible for people to live and work in.

“Wednesday was very successful. We have arrested the suspects we sought, got a wealth of evidence recovered, we will now be working earnestly to get that to the courts and achieve the best outcomes there that we can.”

Today PCSO’s will be in the area explaining to residents what officers were doing yesterday.

We are stronger with our communities and urge you to continue to report concerns and any information you may have that can helps us.