Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a suspected arson attack on a house in a South Yorkshire village.

The fire started in the early hours of this morning, with fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent to the scene.

Two people who were in the property have been taken to hospital, with one of them suffering from what South Yorkshire Police have described as life threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, on Thomas Street, Swinton, near Rotherham, and have sealed off the property, as well as a section of the road outside, while they carry out their investigations.

Thomas Street, Swinton. Photo: Google | Google

Police said in a statement: “At 12.48am today (June 24) we responded to reports of a fire at an address on Thomas Street, Swinton. It is also reported a vehicle outside the property was on fire.

They said that South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the Ambulance Service were called to the scene and two occupants – an 82-year-old woman, and a man whose age is not confirmed – were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The woman is believed to have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries,” the statement added, while the man suffered minor injuries.

They added: “A scene has been established and road closures have been put in place at the junction of St John’s Road and Broome Avenue.”

Police say they believe the fire was started deliberately, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101. Quote incident number 034 of 24 June 24 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses in the area have been diverted around the incident, say transport bosses.