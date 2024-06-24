Thomas Street fire Rotherham: Woman fighting for life after horrific suspected arson attack on Swinton house
The fire started in the early hours of this morning, with fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent to the scene.
Two people who were in the property have been taken to hospital, with one of them suffering from what South Yorkshire Police have described as life threatening injuries.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident, on Thomas Street, Swinton, near Rotherham, and have sealed off the property, as well as a section of the road outside, while they carry out their investigations.
Police said in a statement: “At 12.48am today (June 24) we responded to reports of a fire at an address on Thomas Street, Swinton. It is also reported a vehicle outside the property was on fire.
They said that South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the Ambulance Service were called to the scene and two occupants – an 82-year-old woman, and a man whose age is not confirmed – were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
“The woman is believed to have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries,” the statement added, while the man suffered minor injuries.
They added: “A scene has been established and road closures have been put in place at the junction of St John’s Road and Broome Avenue.”
Police say they believe the fire was started deliberately, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101. Quote incident number 034 of 24 June 24 when you get in touch.
Buses in the area have been diverted around the incident, say transport bosses.
Stagecoach’s 221 service has been missing out St John's Road, Thomas Street and Queen Street and the service has instead been diverting via Station Street in both directions.