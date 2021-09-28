This is why police helicopter was heard in Sheffield suburb in early hours
A police helicopter was deployed to a Sheffield suburb in the early hours of yesterday amid concerns for the safety of a man.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 1:29 pm
South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at around 11pm on Sunday, September 26 to reports of concern for safety for a man in Noehill Place, Manor.
Officers involved in the search made an arrest.
A police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been bailed.”
Residents said they were kept awake as the helicopter hovered.