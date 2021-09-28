This is why police helicopter was heard in Sheffield suburb in early hours

A police helicopter was deployed to a Sheffield suburb in the early hours of yesterday amid concerns for the safety of a man.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 1:29 pm

South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at around 11pm on Sunday, September 26 to reports of concern for safety for a man in Noehill Place, Manor.

LATEST: Sheffield motorists urged to book MOTs now amid fear of shortage of appointments across city

Officers involved in the search made an arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Yorkshire Police has revealed why a police helicopter could be heard in a Sheffield suburb in the early hours of yesterday

A police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been bailed.”

UPDATE: Sheffield fuel shortage: The stations which now have petrol as deliveries appear to be getting through

Residents said they were kept awake as the helicopter hovered.

Read More

Read More
M1 closure near Sheffield set to cause huge rush hour delays due to incident