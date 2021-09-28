South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at around 11pm on Sunday, September 26 to reports of concern for safety for a man in Noehill Place, Manor.

Officers involved in the search made an arrest.

South Yorkshire Police has revealed why a police helicopter could be heard in a Sheffield suburb in the early hours of yesterday

A police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been bailed.”