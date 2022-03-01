Vivacity festival, Sheffield: This is what is happening at free city centre event for up to 2,000
Organisers are hoping up to 2,000 will turn out for a festival aimed at breathing more life into Sheffield city centre after the Covid restrictions ended.
The Vivacity festival runs on Friday night and Saturday night at the Peace Gardens, bringing performers and bands in for live entertainment, and with children’s entertainment running in the nearby Winter Garden.
Event manager Ellie Murphy, from Events Collective, said the festival was linked to the Covid recovery fund which has been set up to revitalise the city centre after months of lockdown and restrictions.
She said: “We are hoping for between 500 and 1,000 each night. There is a lot of following for the different bands, because they are well known.
"I think for some students, it may be the first time they have seen something like this in the city centre.
"The idea is to bring people into the city centre – and Sheffield city centre is a beautiful place.”
The organisers have previously run the Illuminate The Gardens festival in the city’s Botanical Gardens, near Ecclesall Road, and are running Vivacity along similar lines
Cirque De Blurgh, The Beard Band, Papa Soul, Jeramiah Ferrari, and Mr Wilson's Second Liners
Cirque De Blurgh will perform a circus style-act twice each evening. Cirque Du Bleurgh are a collective of performers who will be doing acts ranging from stilt walking to fire performances.
Bands The Beard Band and Papa Soul will be performing on Friday, and Jeramiah Ferrari and Mr Wilson's Second Liners will be on Saturday. DJ Andy H performs on both nights.
The children’s activities include a treasure trail by Aquatic Mermaids, lantern-making by Arty Party, a magician by Professor Dan, and a community colouring wall
There will also be food stalls and a bar.
The full timetable is:
> 5pm: Event starts - DJ plays, lighting on all activities zones and traders and bar open
> 6pm: Cirque De Blurgh first performance
> 6.30pm: First live band
> 7.30pm: Cirque De Blurgh Second performance
> 8pm: Kids activities area closes.
> 8.15pm: Main light show with effects
> 8.30pm: Second live band
> 9pm: Cirque De Blurgh Third performance - Fire show
> 9.30pm: End of live band and main effects show
> 10pm: Event ends