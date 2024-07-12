Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The return of the historic - and occasionally trouble-prone - Steel City derby is almost upon us, and this how South Yorkshire Police are preparing for it.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steel City derby is renowned as one of the most historic and fiercely contested fixtures in English football, dating back over 100 years.

For Owls and Blades there is no fixture to rival their local derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, clashes with Leeds United can also be filled with tension; and all three clubs are now in the same league for the first time in years.

Mix

This comes after Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League last year, only to go straight back down to the Championship last season, meanwhile Sheffield Wednesday narrowly managed to cling on to a spot in the same league.

The Owls were promoted from League One to the Championship at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, at the same time as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, before finishing their first season back in the Championship in third place.

Read More Steel City Derby: 13 nostalgic photos capture famous clashes between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

Thus, the stage has been set for four potentially ‘challenging’ football derbies, and The Star has spoken with Sheffield’s new District Commander, Chief Superintendent Jamie Henderson, to discuss South Yorkshire Police’s approach to policing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “They do pose some significant challenges to policing. We will undoubtedly have to put lots more resources on. Tensions will be high but we hope that people just treat it as a football match and not anything more than that.

“We're looking at our resourcing now for those days. Because businesses as usual carries on within the place there will still be people calling for us.

“It's about working with the clubs, working with the individuals, working with the football officers to identify that intelligence, working with the local licensees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we will not will not see any of these issues that we had in years gone by on previous derby days, where we've had violence and disorder.

“So, it's about making sure we've got the right presence to prevent that at the beginning.”

Read More Devonshire Green: Woman suffers facial injuries in fight involving group of women at Sheffield food festival

Chf Supt Henderson said he ‘very much suspects’ South Yorkshire Police will be using colleagues from other police forces to support them during the derbies. “There's lots of local rivalry within the Yorkshire area, so they’re the key days for us in the city within the football calendar,” added Det Supt Henderson.

Steel City derby dates in the 2024/25 season:

- Saturday, November 9, 2024: Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

- Saturday, March 15, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

- Friday, August 23, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

- Saturday, February 22, 2025: Sheffield United v Leeds United