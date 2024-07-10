Devonshire Green: Woman suffers facial injuries in fight involving group of women at Sheffield food festival

By Sarah Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:10 BST
Police are investigating after a fight broke out amongst a group of women at Sheffield food festival, leaving a woman with facial injuries.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.45pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre.

The inaugural Dev Fest, on Devonshire Green, which billed itself as a festival of artisan traders, street food and music, was held between midday and 8pm on the same date.

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, July 10, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A fight involving multiple women broke out near Devonshire Green during a local food festival.

“A woman suffered minor facial injuries in the alleged assault.

“Since the incident officers have been following several lines of enquiry and we are now appealing for anybody who may have any information about the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to please pass it on to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do online via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access the force’s online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Please quote incident number 898 of May 18, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

