Det Supt Henderson believes child criminal exploitation is being carried out by organised crime groups - or gangs - with the intention of getting vulnerable, young people to 'take the rap' for those higher up

Organised crime groups operating within South Yorkshire are using grooming, and a myriad of other tactics, to recruit 'vulnerable young people'.

That is the view of Detective Superintendent Jamie Henderson, head of serious and organised crime and also the firearms thematic lead for South Yorkshire Police, which he describes as being 'passionate about' tackling child criminal exploitation.

Det Supt Henderson believes child criminal exploitation is being carried out by organised crime groups - or gangs - with the intention of getting vulnerable, young people to 'take the rap' for those higher up

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Child criminal exploitation (CCE) occurs when an individual or group takes advantage of an imbalance of power to coerce, control, manipulate or deceive a child or young person under the age of 18.

Det Supt Henderson believes child criminal exploitation is being carried out by organised crime groups - or gangs - (OCGs) with the intention of getting vulnerable, young people to 'take the rap' for those higher up.

He said: "CCE is where our OCGs really exploit families and vulnerabilities and try and find individuals that are going to essentially take the rap for them.

"So your higher echelons of OCGs aren't going to be found with drugs. They aren't going to be found with firearms. They're the ones that are going to exploit your vulnerable young people to harbour items, whether that be guns or whether that be drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Essentially they're the ones that are greater risk."

Det Supt Henderson notes that the majority of people involved with firearms discharges are in their 'late teens, early twenties'.

"They're the ones that are around there on the streets dealing, that are putting themselves at significant risk.

"It's not these Mr Bigs that people might perceive that are higher up in these OCG chains," Det Supt Henderson said.

Detective Superintendent Jamie Henderson is the head of serious and organised crime and firearms lead for South Yorkshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining how the so-called 'Mr Bigs' lure youngsters in, he continued: "They're the ones that are recruiting these young people and showing them the affluent lifestyle, what they can get from the affluent lifestyle because they might be from challenging social economic backgrounds themselves, and not have much.

"And in terms of prospects and opportunities, they might be limited so that attention and that grooming that these individuals do."