A third dog in as many weeks has been found dumped in Sheffield after dying from apparent neglect.

A female Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found dead on a concrete slab off a bridge over Shirtcliff Brook, off the footpath leading from Goathland Drive in Woodhouse, at around 2pm on April 17.

It is the third in a string of harrowing, similar finds in the Sheffield area in the past month.

A visibly abused black retriever named Brodie, aged eight, was found dead and wrapped in a duvet off a footpath near Agden Reservoir on April 4. And, prior to that, a two-year-old Border Collie was found dead near Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, on March 22, after reportedly dying of starvation.

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found dead near to Shirtcliff Brook off Goathland Drive in Woodhouse in Sheffield on April 17.

Jo Davie, a member of K9-SAR - an animal rescue group that has been called out to all three incidents to date - told The Star how the Staffy had visibly given birth not long before she died.

She said: “Her teats were horrendous. It was like she had the life bred out of her. She had not been dead long when she was found.

“It’s been absolutely traumatising doing what we do this past month. I believe she was walked out there and killed. It feels like there is no justice being done.”

South Yorkshire Police and the RSPCA were contacted for comment on whether they are concerned about the number of dogs dying and being dumped in the area.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is the third dog found dead in Sheffield from apparent neglect in as many weeks.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “It is so upsetting to hear that another pet dog in the Sheffield area has been abandoned in such distressing circumstances. We do not know if the dog died in suspicious circumstances or if her body was abandoned after death but we’d like to thank the organisation who kindly transported her to a vet and we would urge anyone with first-hand information about this incident to contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

“Sadly, our officers are seeing the impact of the cost of living crisis on the frontline - more people are abandoning animals, more animals are coming into our care, and rehoming is slowing as financial pressures bite.

“In March alone, the RSPCA received 1,517 reports about abandonments - up from 1,429 for the same month last year, a rise of six per cent.

“We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet, or not seeking appropriate veterinary help if it’s needed, is never acceptable. There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.

“In some cases we have dealt with, it has been possible to ascertain that deaths are not suspicious and we know of incidents where people have left the bodies of their beloved pets due to the cost of cremation or because they don’t have a garden to bury them in.