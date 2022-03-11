Thieves target tumble-dryer in Sheffield flats days after taking running washing machine

First it was the washing machine, taken while it was still washing a resident’s clothes.

By David Kessen
Friday, 11th March 2022, 3:58 pm

Now thieves are reported to have struck again at the same Sheffield flats – this time targeting the dryers!

Police are investigating the second incident inside a few days at the block on Lancaster Street, Kelham Island.

Charlie Linacre's washing machine was stolen while it was still washing his clothes. Charlie in the Laundry room with the remaining dryer. Picture Scott Merrylees

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 10.21am yesterday (10 March) following reports of a burglary on Lancaster Street, in Sheffield, overnight.

“It is reported that an unknown man entered the laundry room of a block of flats and stole the coins from a tumble dryer. A washing machine was also reported as stolen from the same block of flats on Sunday (6 March).

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 310 of 10 March.”

The stolen washing machine was in operation when it was taken on Sunday. One resident’s clothes were still inside.

Software engineer Charlie Linacre, aged 23, had filled the washing machine with his clothes earlier in the evening, in a shared laundry room in the block of flats where he lives.

He returned to find water on the floor where the washing machine had been.

He told The Star he was not that worried about most of the things he had been lost which were in the washing machine at the time, apart from a few T-shirts that had sentimental value from the Sheffield University snowboarding club.

Anyone with information about the stolen washing machine can call police on 101, quoting incident number 0999 of March 6.

