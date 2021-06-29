Thieves strike at Sheffield's Cutlers' Hall, stealing prized artefacts

The offenders also caused ‘significant damage’ to display cases inside the famous building on Church Street in the city centre after breaking in on Saturday, May 29.

Police, who said they were notified of alarms being activated during the early hours of that morning, today appealed for information.

Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield city centre

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police described the items taken as being of ‘historical significance to the city’.

The force added: “The investigation is ongoing and officers are now in a position to appeal for information from the public, who they are hoping may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

“If you have any information about the incident, or the items stolen, please contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.