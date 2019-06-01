Thieves steal £40,000 of pipes and fittings from South Yorkshire company
Over £40,000 of pipes and fittings were stolen from a South Yorkshire company last weekend.
Thieves targeted a company on Derwent Road, Wath upon Dearne on Saturday, May 25.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is believed the offenders gained access to the premises and have then thrown the pipes and fittings over the fence.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The barcodes shown in the images are unique and can be traced back to the company.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information that can help their enquiries or from anyone in the building trade who has been offered goods that are not from their usual suppliers.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 14/82794/19.