Man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with death of Sheffield tram crash victim
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of a man who was seriously injured when he was hit by a tram on a busy Sheffield road.
The man, who is from the Shiregreen area of the city, has been arrested in connection with the death of Martin Rigg, 37.Officers were called to a collision involving a tram close to Convent Walk, just off West Street at 10.20pm on Wednesday, May 22.Mr Rigg was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died in the early hours of the morning on Monday, May 27.
Detectives are still appealing for information to understand exactly what happened prior to the collision.
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, investigating said: “We’re working hard to establish the facts that led to the death of Mr Rigg. “We are urging people to contact us if you have any information into what happened the moments before the incident occurred.”
Three men, including former Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid, rushed to the aid of Mr Rigg as he lay injured after the collision.
Using their own clothing they attempted to stem the blood loss and placed him in the recovery position until paramedics arrived at the scene.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 939 of May 22.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.