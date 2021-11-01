Thieves break into Intake Primary School in Sheffield and steal digger during half-term
A school in Sheffield has been targeted by thieves who broke in and stole a digger from its grounds.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:13 pm
Police said burglars reportedly took a small digger from Intake Primary School on Mansfield Road some time between 6.30pm last Wednesday, October 27, and 6am the following morning - Thursday, October 28.
Officers have called on anyone living near the school who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV footage, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 167 of October 28.