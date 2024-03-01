Sheffield crime: Thief who broke into, damaged and stole items from three cars in one month jailed
A 23-year-old man has been jailed after breaking into three cars in Sheffield.
Keenan Goddard, of Richmond Park Rise in Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (February 27), where he was jailed for six months in relation to the thefts.
Goddard broke into the three vehicles in January, in the Richmond and Handsworth areas, before damaging them and taking low value items.
Sergeant Samantha Frain from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are aware of the impact vehicle crime has on our communities and therefore we are committed to being robust in our approach to tackling such criminality.
"I am pleased that Goddard is now behind bars and I hope that this sentencing shows our communities that we will do all we can to put those committing thefts in front of the courts.
"I urge anyone who has concerns about vehicle crime in their area, or who sees anyone acting suspiciously in their community, to report it to us.
"Information from our communities is really important in helping us to build up a full picture of the offending taking place."
Goddard pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a motor vehicle and was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison.