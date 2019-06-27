Bad parking crackdown on major Sheffield road, as police catch 100 culprits
The war on bad parking in Sheffield stepped up today, as police targeted a major road where they caught 100 culprits.
The majority of drivers escaped with a few words of advice, but 10 of the worst offenders were slapped with fines.
Police teamed up with traffic wardens to patrol London Road and what they described as the ‘Abbeydale corridor’, to the south of the city centre, between 4pm and 6.30pm this evening.
The Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team, which led the operation, shared examples of the worst parking officers encountered, which included vehicles parked on double yellow lines and at junctions.
It revealed 90 drivers were given advice, seven were issued with parking tickets by traffic wardens and another three got ‘obstruction tickets’ which were doled out by PCSOs.
Police earlier this week shared shocking footage highlighting the dangers posed by bad parking, in which a van had to swerve to avoid a man with a guide dog who was forced onto the road because the pavement was blocked by vehicles.
Councillor Bob Johnson, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for planning and development, has demanded more powers for local authorities to tackle pavement parking.
The council has submitted written evidence to Parliament’s Transport Select Committee calling for local authority officers to get a wider range of enforcement options.