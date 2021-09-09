But the upset staff at the St Wilfrid’s Centre on Queens Road, Lowfields, say the thieves would have been given more if they had just knocked on the door, quite legally.

Raiders broke into the centre at 8pm on Monday night, breaking a window to get inside the building used by the charity which has been operating for 30 years, supporting vulnerable, isolated and homeless adults in the city.

The damaged window at the St Wilfrid's Centre in Sheffield

It had never suffered a burglary previously.

The break-in also caused significant damage to the inside of the building, and police are now investigating.

Ruth Moore, director of the St Wilfrid’s Centre, said: “As a charity, we get a huge amount of support from the people of Sheffield and I know the community will be upset by this happening.

“Staff have worked incredibly hard providing a service throughout lockdown and supporting people through the difficulties of the past 18 months and so feel this as a blow now.

“The sad thing is that had he knocked on the door of the centre a few hours earlier, he would have been given more than he has gained this way.

“In the past year, we have given out 135 emergency food parcels and our Welfare Team have made approximately 12,716 telephone calls to clients. We have supported 23 homeless people at the centre with clothing, food and other welfare, supported four to access accommodation and all 23 to access benefits and financial help.

“Along with other agencies in Sheffield, we have also helped to support 70 homeless people with food and clothing. We couldn’t have done this without the many donations we have received.”

One client said: “This is our centre. It’s terrible that anybody would want to do this.”

The charity says that as a result of the burglary it will face extra costs as it will have to find money to cover the insurance excess and repairs to the building, but says the most important thing is for its clients to feel secure and comfortable when they are there.