Theft of ambulance worker's car in Sheffield branded 'appalling'
The theft of a medic’s car after her keys were stolen from an ambulance in Sheffield has been branded ‘appalling’.
The grey Seat Arona FR was stolen from outside Longley Ambulance Station on Crowder Road, Longley, after the keys were taken from an ambulance parked outside a house on a nearby street.
While a patient was receiving treatment, a thief broke into an ambulance and stole a bag, which contained a set of car keys.
The crook traced the car to a nearby ambulance station and drove off in it during an incident last Thursday night.
Read More
Sign up to our daily newsletter
In a statement issued today, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "We are saddened and disappointed by this incident.
“Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best service possible and for them to have their personal belongings stolen is appalling.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 007 of June 21.