From a naked man hiding in bushes to a man performing a lewd act in broad daylight, victims have been left traumatised by flashers over the years.
In 2017, South Yorkshire Police launched a manhunt to find a serial flasher who targeted women at the ever popular Endcliffe Park.
There was also an incident in 2020 where a 16-year-old was harassed by a man who exposed himself and committed a lewd act whilst she was out walking on Ponderosa Park.
And due to the lack of surveillance in some parks such as security cameras, the majority of perpetrators remain at large.
Here, we take a look back at some of the incidents reported to South Yorkshire Police.
1. Endlcliffe Park
Endcliff Park is one of the beauty spots in Sheffield where perverts have been sighted.
Photo: National World
2. Cat Lane woods, Heeley
A man was seen exposing himself in Cat Lane woods, Heeley, on April 20, 2018 at around 12.30pm and there were a number of witnesses to the incident. A nearby primary school then sent a message to parents in the wake of the incident, urging them to stay away from the woods.
Photo: Google
3. Endcliffe Park
An E-fit of a serial flasher who targeted women at Endcliffe Park was released after a man exposed himself in three incidents. The first happened at about 2.20pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 and then again just before 2.30pm. On both occasions the women targeted had been walking through the park. A few day later on Saturday, another woman came forward to say a man had exposed himself at 10.50am on Saturday, August 19.
Photo: SYP
4. Stone Lane, Woodhouse
A flasher was hunted by the police after he exposed himself while following a woman in Stock Lane, Woodhouse, on August 28, 2019. The incident happened as the woman was walking in the direction of the car park and the man followed her along the path whilst exposing himself.
Photo: Google