3. Endcliffe Park

An E-fit of a serial flasher who targeted women at Endcliffe Park was released after a man exposed himself in three incidents. The first happened at about 2.20pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 and then again just before 2.30pm. On both occasions the women targeted had been walking through the park. A few day later on Saturday, another woman came forward to say a man had exposed himself at 10.50am on Saturday, August 19.

Photo: SYP