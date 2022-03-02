Police launch manhunt of suspect who committed lewd act in Sheffield park
Police are tracking down a man believed to have performed a lewd act in a Sheffield park last month.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:38 pm
This follows an incident in Millhouses Park on February 4 in which a man committed an act of outraging public decency.
The image of the suspect has now been released to the public as the police appeal for help.
They said: “Police believe the man pictured may hold information that could assist the investigation.”
Those with information can call 101 quoting reference number 408 of 4 February.