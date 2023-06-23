Sheffielders have had their say on the roads they hate the most in Sheffield and the reasons why.

We asked Star readers which roads in Sheffield they hate and why – and they were quick to point out which are a problem and which parts of the day they find them the worst.

Hundreds responded to voice their concerns about which roads they hate and what Sheffield City Council could do to improve them.

This is what the readers said:

Penistone Road

Iris Greenhedge: “Penistone Road and not only because there's road works just now, it's a regular thing.”

Craig Wilson: “Penistone Road through Hillsborough at rush hour.”

City wide

Lesley Nile: “Lots of roads, too many pointless traffic lights everywhere. Putting the crossings too close after a junction or roundabout. Plus, make bus lanes more visible so that people use them when they aren't in use. Too many people plodding along in the right hand lanes, but don't get me wrong I love an open lane but it would stop one side backing up.”

David Halliwell: “All the main routes in and out of the city.”

Chris Boyles: “All of them, too many unnecessary traffic lights.”

Chesterfield Road

James Aspinall: “Eccy Road, Abbeydale Road, Chesterfield Road, Holme Lane can be bad too.”

FrankieSellars-Johnson: “Chesterfield Road.”

John Croft: “Chesterfield Road, Heeley, to Meadowhead.”

Tenter Street

James Alger: “Tenter Street. Absolute joke. Wide enough for two lanes each way (or the continental style cycle lanes that don’t infringe on the road) instead of it’s needlessly wide pavements. To compound matters they are now making it even smaller despite being the main exit to the parkway from the city centre.”

Western Bank

Stuart Nye: “The stretch from the uni roundabout to the Weston Park Hospital. Any visiting time. It's been going on for years.”

Fulwood Road

