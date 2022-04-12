The Queens pub in West Melton, Rotherham, cordoned off by police as nearby streets also closed

A pub in South Yorkshire has been sealed off by police today along with adjoining roads, according to nearby residents.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:24 pm

The Queens pub in Albert Road, West Melton, Rotherham, which has been closed for a number of years, is under police guard.

Residents have said five streets in the area have been closed off.

There are unconfirmed reports of a serious incident in the area in the early hours of this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have sealed off a former pub and streets in West Melton.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.

Read More

Read More
Tinsley Green: Boys aged 13 and 15 arrested over Sheffield stabbing that left 16...

Hillsborough tram crash: Three injured in Sheffield collision involving marked police van, as witnesses sought