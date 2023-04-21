A man has been banned from one of Sheffield’s most high profile streets following a campaign of crime along its length.

Amir Hossein Kamyar, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, has been told he must stay away from The Moor, after he was convicted of multiple counts of theft and attempted theft at shops there.

The 28-year-old appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Monday April 17 where he was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following the theft and attempted theft conviction. It followed a successful application for the order by the South Yorkshire Police Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Services team.

The terms of Kamyar’s order state that he must not attend The Moor in Sheffield city centre under any circumstances, nor must he put any item in a carrier bag/rucksack prior to payment (he must only place items in a store basket or trolley). The order also states Kamyar must leave any retail or commercial premises if he is asked to do so by a member of staff.

PC Andy Stevens, the dedicated Moor officer for Sheffield’s City Centre neighbourhood team, said: “Kamyar’s criminality has had a significant impact on businesses on The Moor and visitors to this area.

“Criminal behaviour orders are one tool we can use to combat antisocial behaviour and those that choose to engage in behaviour that is unacceptable. Working alongside our partners in the council and local businesses, we are determined to tackle crime in the city centre and make it a safe place for businesses to operate and for people to work and visit.”