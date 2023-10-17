The bottom of The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, has been sealed off after reports of a stabbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bottom of the Moor is sealed off this afternoon after a suspected stabbing in Sheffield city centre.

Several police cars and a paramedics car are at the scene, with blue and white police tape securing the area while emergency workers got on with their jobs. Officers are also at the scene guarding the cordon, which has been in place since shortly before midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that a man had been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Paramedics and police are on the scene at the bottom of the Moor, Sheffield, after a suspected stabbing. Picture: David Kessen, National World

They said: "We received reports of a stabbing at 11:34am today (Tuesday 17 October) at the bottom of The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

"Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene, and a man has been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

"Hereford Street has been closed while officers carry out their enquiries. The public are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No arrests have been made but enquiries are currently ongoing. Anyone with information which may assist is encouraged to call 101 quoting incident number 365 of 17 October. "

Earlier this afternoon, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics vehicle was also seen to drop off a man who appeared to be a paramedic at the scene. He crossed the police cordon with a police officer. Several patrol cars remain at the scene, with their blue lights flashing. Officers were advising members of the public of alternative routes.