It is not uncommon for homeowners in the UK to experience a burglary at some point in their lives. But figures suggest South Yorkshire is one of the top areas to be targeted by burglars.
Security company American District Telegraph (ADT) have taken data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to find the total number of burglaries in each area. These figures were multiplied by the average cost of burglary in 2020, and then divided by the total number of households in each area.
Using these statistics, the security systems firm has discovered that South Yorkshire is fifth on the list for UK areas that are losing the most cash to burglars.
According to the new data, residents of South Yorkshire could be at higher risk of falling victim to burglars. In 12 months, there were 8,651 residential household burglaries in the area including Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and surrounding areas, amounting to £5.19m.
South Yorkshire Police says that homes with no security measures in place are ‘five times more likely’ to be burgled than those with simple security measures, recommending ‘good window locks and strong deadlocks’.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the police force with the highest estimated value of stolen goods is in the capital. There were 38,786 residential burglaries in London in the last year, which with a median value of £600, would mean an estimated total value of £23.27m worth of stolen goods.
The top 10 UK regions losing the most money to burglaries:
London - estimated total value of burglaries: £23.27m
Greater Manchester - estimated value: £10.75m
West Midlands - estimated value: £9.55m
West Yorkshire - estimated value: £5.92m
South Yorkshire - estimated value: £5.19m
Hampshire - estimated value: £3.62m
Lancashire - estimated value: £3.19m
Kent - estimated value: £2.98m
Essex - estimated value: £2.95m
Merseyside - estimated value: £2.92m
