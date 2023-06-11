This is everything we know about the alleged stabbing on The Moor in Sheffield city centre this weekend.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating a reported stabbing on The Moor in Sheffield city centre. The force confirmed the details with The Star earlier today, after a large police cordon was seen stretching down the busy shopping area this morning.

This is everything we know about the incident so far.

Large police cordon seen in place on Sunday morning

Shortly after 7am this morning (June 11), The Star was notified of a large police cordon in place on The Moor in Sheffield city centre. A video submitted to The Star showed police tape running across the entire street between H&M and the old Debenhams building.

A number of police vehicles were reported to be at the scene, with a witness reporting at least four vehicles, including a police van, were at the scene.

It was not known at the time why the cordon was in place.

South Yorkshire Police confirm incident was "non-fatal"

Shortly before a live broadcast from the scene by The Star, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident was "non-fatal" after rumours had spread online of a person dying as a result of a stabbing.

The force had not yet confirmed the incident was at all a stabbing, but assured The Star they would update the public "as soon as possible".

The cordon was seen to be place over much of The Moor, starting at the Debenhams end of the street and not ending until it reached Primark. The cordon shut off side streets on the Debenhams side of The Moor, including a smaller, seemingly separate cordon on the street between Sainsbury's and Atkinsons.

South Yorkshire Police issue statement confirming man had been stabbed

South Yorkshire Police issued The Star with a statement shortly after 1pm confirming a man had been injured as a result of a stabbing.

Armed officers were despatched to The Moor, following a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for assistance. The victim of the stabbing had reportedly fled the scene before the arrival of police officers, but he was later identified as a 31-year-old man and taken to hospital, where South Yorkshire Police have said he remains.

A police cordon was in place over much of The Moor in Sheffield city centre this morning.

In the statement, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 12:45am today (11 June) from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to reports of a stabbing on The Moor in Sheffield.

"Armed Officers attended and the victim had fled scene prior to officers’ arrival. The victim, a 31 year-old man was identified and taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. Numerous police cordons remain in place today while officers carry out their enquiries.

"There will be an increased presence of police officers in the area today. They are there to help you, if you have any concerns please speak to them."