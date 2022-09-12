The faces of 7 sex offenders jailed after their crimes were exposed by paedophile hunters and undercover cops

These sex offenders have all been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after being snared by paedophile hunter groups or undercover police officers posing as children online. Top row, left to right: Luke Pryor; Steven Coulton; Adam Heeps Bottom row, left to right: Wesley Booth; Anthony James Fieldsend; Cameron Blair.

Each of these defendants have been jailed for their crimes, after pleading guilty to sex offences including attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to make a child watch a sexual act, attempting to engage in a sexual activity with a child, and attempting to cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity.

They all believed they were sending sexual messages to, or arranging to meet up with, real children; but they were, in reality, speaking to members of a so-called paedophile hunter group or undercover police officers posing as children.

Luke Pryor, formerly of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, was originally convicted in 2020 for three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and for three counts of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing. Prosecuting barrister Amy Earnshaw told the hearing on September 6 how 26-year-old Pryor was given a community order but in June, this year, he struck up a sexual online conversation with a decoy profile of a 13-year-old girl which had been set up by a paedophile hunter group called Defending the Innocent. Judge Peter Kelson QC told Pryor: “You have shown yourself to be a predator. A person who wishes to prey upon children. You have been given a chance of a non-custodial sentence and you have spurned that chance.” Ms Earnshaw explained Pryor began communicating sexually with the decoy on WhatsApp in June and discussed kissing, cuddling, and undressing her. Pryor sent four images of himself including three of him wearing nothing but a towel. Pryor pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a previously Sexual Harm Prevention Order after possessing two phones capable of internet connection and by contacting someone online who was believed to be a child, and he also admitted attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

Everyone included in this has list has also been made to sign on to the sex offenders’ register, following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

It is an automatic requirement under the Sexual Offences Act for anyone who has been convicted of a sex offence, and judges set how long a defendant will remain on the register for.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 7, 2022 how Adam Heeps, then aged 30, of Alexandra Road, Balby, Doncaster, struck up online, sexual conversations with two decoy profiles set up by police officers and he was later found with indecent images of children, a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic images. Recorder Gavin Doig told Heeps: “You engaged in communication with two online profiles being operated by undercover officers. The profiles were purported to be 12-year-old children.” Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said that during conversations with the first profile Heeps requested a picture, told the profile he was touching himself, was watching pornography, sent a video of himself performing a sexual act and he discussed penetrative and oral sex. Mr Bailey said police raided Heeps’s home and a computer was seized and category B indecent images of children were found, with category B being the second most serious. Police also found a prohibited image and extreme pornographic images. Heeps, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child into a sexual act and attempting to cause a child to watch a sex act, concerning the first profile. He also admitted attempting sexual communication with child, concerning the second profile, and he admitted one count of making an indecent photo of a child, possessing prohibited images of a child, and possessing extreme pornographic images. Recorder Doig sentenced Heeps to two years and eight months of custody and he was made subject to the Sex Offenders Register for life and to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 21, 2022 how Wesley Booth, then aged 41, had been attempting to communicate sexually online with the decoy profiles in Rotherham and he had attempted to meet them before he was arrested by police. Recorder David Kelly told Booth: “It involves you attempting to arrange for you to have sexual relationships with two girls who you believed were 13. "In fact, they were not. It was a decoy seeking to capture people such as you who communicate over the internet with 13-year-old girls before you can do any harm.” Booth, of Alan Moss Road, Loughborough, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty in respect of the two decoy profiles, to two counts of attempting to communicate sexually with a girl, two counts of attempting sexual grooming with a girl, and to two counts of attempting to arrange or facilitate a sexual activity with a girl all dating from December, 2018. The defendant also admitted three counts of making indecent images of children after he was found to have category A, B and C indecent images of youngsters, with category A being the most serious. Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said: “As far as he was concerned he was going to meet two 13-year-old girls and he had taken some pills to assist him in attempting to get an erection.” Recorder Kelly sentenced Booth to 32 months of custody and the defendant was made subject to the Sex Offenders Register and to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 17, 2022 how Anthony James Fieldsend, then aged 33, struck up sexual conversations with the two decoys at different times and tried to arrange a meeting with one of them. Judge Rachael Harrison told Fieldsend: “Had this been a real child, the language you used, and what you were asking would have been devastating.” Richard Sheldon, prosecuting, explained undercover online operatives were set up by the police on social media with decoy profiles as 12-year-old girls. Mr Sheldon said Fieldsend, of Derby Street, Barnsley, started communicating with the first profile from July 9, and he told her he had not had sex for months and he sent her a sexual picture and talked about oral sex and meeting her. The defendant also had an online conversation with the second profile and discussed sex and oral sex and he asked for a photo. Former tyre-and-exhaust fitter Fieldsend’s work GPS statistics matched the locations of his whereabouts which he had revealed to the profiles but he originally denied the offences and told police his phone had been hacked. Fieldsend, who has no relevant previous convictions, pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and to attempting to incite a child to engage in a penetrative sexual act concerning the first profile between July 9 and 23. He also admitted attempting to communicate with a child concerning the second profile on July 22. Judge Harrison said if Fieldsend had admitted the offences earlier the case could have been dealt with sooner but he had lied in his police interview and in his defence statement. She sentenced Fieldsend, who is now on the Sex Offenders Register, to 34 months of custody and made him subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 25, 2022 how Steven Coulton, then aged 36, engaged in online sexual conversations in Sheffield with undercover police officers who had set up three fake, decoy profiles purporting to be young girls.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 14, 2020 how Cameron Blair, then aged 27, of Whitehouse Lane, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, struck up a sexual conversation a decoy he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, telling her she could earn money for sex. Katherine Robinson, prosecuting, said Blair told the decoy he could teach her to masturbate and he requested naked pictures of her and told her she was sexy. Ms Robinson added police also found a text message sent by Blair to an escort agency asking to meet someone aged under 16. Blair pleaded guilty to attempting to have sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity and to attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence. The court heard the defendant had also breached a community order with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which had previously been imposed in June 2019, for engaging in sexual communication with a child and for battery dating back to August 2018, in Chapeltown, Sheffield. Ms Robinson said that matter had involved a 12-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who Blair had approached and led to a path before asking her if she liked getting drunk and having sex. Blair grabbed this complainant by the arm as she tried to get back to her friends, according to Ms Robinson, but she kicked him and ran away. Judge Michael Slater sentenced Blair to four years of custody and extended the defendant’s Sexual Harm Prevention Order by five years.