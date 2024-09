The police have 60 sites where they regularly set up temporary speed cameras.

Previous figures for fixed penalty notices show they catch the most drivers on roads including Richmond Road, Carlisle Street East and Herries Drive.

See our gallery for the top 14 and the speed limit at those spots.

Nine people died on South Yorkshire roads in the first five weeks of this year, police say. Some 696 people were killed or seriously injured in 2021, according to South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1 . Police speed camera van Police mobile speed cameras will be at up to 60 locations in Sheffield in September.

2 . A61 Chesterfield Road South On the A61 Chesterfield Road South near Lowedges Road, Sheffield, 40mph limit.