The Blackstock Sheffield: Police appeal after man suffers head injuries after being hit with glass near pub

South Yorkshire Police are seeking witnesses after the assault near The Blackstock on Gleadless Road.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST

A man suffered head injuries in an attack outside some shops near a Sheffield pub.

The 31-year-old is believed to have been hit with a pint glass outside the Newfield Green shops on Gleadless Road on June 2, 2023. South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene near The Blackstock Pub at around 5pm that day.

The force said the area was busy on the day in question and has asked anyone who saw the assault to contact them online or by calling 101. Anyone local with CCTV footage or video doorbell footage of the incident is asked to send it over to [email protected]

South Yorkshire Police are looking for witnesses to an assault outside the Newfield Green shops on Gleadless Road.South Yorkshire Police are looking for witnesses to an assault outside the Newfield Green shops on Gleadless Road.
Anyone contacting the force should quote the reference number 803 of June 2. Emails should include the reference number in the subject line.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to speak to police directly, you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence. You can contact them by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or by filling in an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

