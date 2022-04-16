Police from the Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team said there had been a rise in the number of Ford Fiestas being stolen in Sheffield, in a post on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We would like to reiterate the need for keyless entry car owners to ensure their vehicle are locked at all times when not in use and to consider using Faraday bags to hold their keys to prevent cloning, and maybe use steering locks on their vehicles.

“Faraday bags, also known as RFID, are copper lined pouches, tins that protect against radio frequency interference and can help prevent some of the most common types of keyless thefts.”

The team also shared a number of tips for motorists to help keep their vehicles from being stolen such as: never leaving keys in the ignition; never leaving car registration documents in your vehicle; parking in a well-lit area; do not leave valuables on show in your vehicle; upgrade your alarm where possible and secure your number plates using security screws.